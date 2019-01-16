A woman has suffered a serious head injury after falling about 22 metres while abseiling at Mauao in Mount Maunganui.

Police and emergency services personnel were called to a climbing wall on the northern face of Mauao from about 7.30pm.

St John reported the woman was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

16/01/19 19:24: incident in Mount Maunganui . 1 patient to Tauranga Hospital. https://t.co/TzzXilGuJG — St John (@StJohnAlerts) January 16, 2019

Mount Maunganui fire brigade station officer Roger Pickett said the woman was near the top of the abseiling wall when she fell and hit some rock, bounced and ended up on the other side of the track.

"Luckily she became hooked up in some trees, which potentially saved her from falling another 50m onto the base track below and suffering more serious injuries."

Pickett said the woman, believed to be aged in her mid-20s, was already in a stoke basket stretcher being assessed by St John ambulance staff when he and his crew arrived at the scene.

Mount Maunganui lifeguards were also in attendance and took the firefighters up to the fall site on four-wheel-drive vehicles, he said.

Firefighters assisted in carrying the injured woman down to a waiting ambulance.

No more information is available about the woman's condition this morning.