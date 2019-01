St John has dispatched a helicopter, four jeeps and an ambulance to a workplace incident where one man has sustained critical injuries in Onehunga.

Emergency services first received calls about the incident on Neilson St around 4.40pm.

St John spokeswoman Beverley Tse said they remain on scene over an hour later and the man is in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said police are on the scene and WorkSafe has been notified about the incident.

