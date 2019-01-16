Auckland motorists heading for home after a day of work are facing heavy traffic in all directions as people clock off for the day.

An incident on the Southwestern Motorway heading southbound after the Waterview Tunnel disrupted traffic momentarily.

Congestion on southbound lanes is now easing due to the truck breakdown cleared from the tunnel.

Elsewhere, northbound traffic on the Southwestern is heavy between Massey Rd and Walmsley Rd.

On the Northwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy at St Lukes Rd and again from Great North Rd to Lincoln Rd.

Northbound traffic on the Northern Motorway is heavy between the Harbour Bridge and Upper Harbour Highway.

Citybound traffic is heavy at Greville Rd and again between Northcote Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

The Southern Motorway has heavy traffic southbound between Symonds St and Greenlane, again at Highbrook and is heavy in patches from Manukau to Takanini.

Meanwhile, citybound traffic is heavy between Mt Wellington and Greenlane.