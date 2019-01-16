Teen artist Noon Seeto was just 6 years old when her big sister Ruby was diagnosed with cancer at age 9.

She remembers being "neglected" by mom and dad as the family spent nearly every waking hour in Starship Hospital with Ruby, and once even threw a tantrum demanding that it was her turn to get her parents' attention.

Now 19, Seeto understands her sister - who has been in remission from cancer for the last 13 years - wouldn't be where she is had it not been for the care she got at Starship.

Sisters Ruby, left, and Noon Seeto. Photo / File

This year, to support Starship, the first-year Otago University Health Science student has put in time and energy in creating her piggy art, which will be put up for auction.

"I've named my pig Little Piggy Big City, combining New Zealand's rich farming culture and cityscapes in between," said Seeto, who studied painting at St Cuthbert's College.

"I painted my pig midnight blue using water mixable oil paint, and windows to view cityscapes beneath the skin of this little piggy."

Teen artist Noon Seeto believes her sister - who has been in remission from cancer for the last 13 years - wouldn't be where she is had it not been for the care she got at Starship.. Photo / Leon Menzies

More than 20 piggy art will be taking over Parnell as part of its Chinese New Year celebrations.

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, the new year - which starts on Feb 5 - is the Year of the Pig, the last of 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac.

To commemorate the event, Parnell is hosting an exhibition of piggy artpieces, created by artists and celebrities, in its local galleries and retail shops from Feb 9 through 24, before each one is auctioned for charity.

Money raised from the auction will go towards the Starship National Air Ambulance Service.

Seeto's pig is one of those to be auctioned and she is hoping that it will fetch upwards of $5,000.

"Growing up in Starship when my sister was sick ... it was a life-threatening disease, it was quite hard as I was only 6 and just started school," she said.

"It's really important to have support for Starship and all that they do, because without them, my sister wouldn't have had the care had."

Artist Noon Seeto has named her little piggy "Little Piggy Big City". Photo / Supplied

Parnell Business Association general manager Cheryl Adamson said artists and celebrities who have participated include well known TV presenter Erin Simpson, internationally recognised Samoan-New Zealand artist Fatu Feu'u and award winning China-born illustrator Joseph Qiu.

Starship Foundation chief executive Aisha Daji Punga is urging Kiwis to get behind the project and bid for the artpieces.

"Bidding one of the little pigs will mean you're helping bring better health and brighter futures to our children, so I'd encourage everyone to take a look, pick their favourite and get involved," Punga said.

Last year, the Starship National Air Ambulance flew more than 160 retrieval missions bringing critically ill children to Starship from across the country.

"This service and others provided by our national children's hospital, ensure that all our children have access to world-class healthcare, irrespective of where they live," Punga said.

"It's only possible because generous individuals and organisations in our community support Starship by donating to the Starship Foundation."

The Year of the Pig auction would take place on Feb 28 at Jonathan Grant Galleries. The art pieces will be on display between Feb 9 and 24.