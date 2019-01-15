A woman has gone missing in Kaitaia this morning and police are asking for any sightings of her to be reported immediately.

Police are concerned for the welfare of 27-year-old Hinepukohurangi Papanui, also known as Hine.

She was last seen at about 12am this morning in bed at her Pukepoto Rd, Kaitaia.

When checked again at 3am she was not there and subsequent searches by family nearby have failed to locate her.She was last wearing bright blue pajamas — tshirt and short style — and no shoes.

The Northland police Search and Rescue squad are travelling to the area and will begin searching this afternoon.

Any sightings of Papanui should be reported to Kaitaia police on 094086500 or call 111.