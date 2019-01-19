Your summer holiday is over but you need not despair – for those in the top of the country, a long weekend is less than a week away.

The City of Sails will celebrate its birthday, with plenty of events on offer over three days to celebrate Auckland Anniversary Weekend.

In a nod to Auckland's rich nautical history, some of the most popular events on Anniversary Day – which has been celebrated since 1842 – will be out on the water.

HARBOUR FUN

• Ports of Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta will be celebrating its 179th edition. The race is New Zealand's longest-running regatta and one of the biggest one-day regattas in the world. Best viewing locations from land include Bastion Point, North Head, East Coast Bays, Tamaki Drive, Orakei Wharf and Princess Wharf. Action starts with tug boat races from 10am.

• The three-day SeePort festival begins at Captain Cook and Marsden wharves on Saturday and will feature tug of war competitions, helicopter flights, rescue service and Defence Force displays and carnival rides.

ENTERTAINMENT

• St Jerome's Laneway Festival at Albert Park on Monday from 11.25am-10.30pm. Acts include Florence + The Machine, Gang of Youths, Denzel Curry and High Beams.

• Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators perform at Spark Arena on Saturday night.

• The Auckland International Buskers Festival will run from Friday-Monday with a multitude of performers around the CBD and waterfront. Night shows run Friday-Sunday night at Market Square, Viaduct Harbour.

• Pop-up Globe's popular 2018-19 season continues at Ellerslie Racecourse all weekend.

• Madiba – the Musical, a celebration of Nelson Mandela's life in music at the Bruce Mason Centre, Takapuna, Friday-Sunday.

• Auckland Folk Festival at Kumeu Showgrounds Friday-Sunday.

• Opera in the Park to be hosted at Dingle Dell Reserve, St Heliers, from 6pm-8pm on Saturday.

FAMILY FRIENDLY

• Check out the popular Summer at Silo Park festival, which features movies, DJs and food stands. On Friday night, award-winning Kiwi movie Whale Rider will be shown.

• Brazilian Day Festival at Rocket Park, Mt Albert, from 11am on Saturday.

• The Rodders Beach Festival will take place from Friday-Sunday at Orewa Reserve. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will be on display, plus live entertainment, market stalls, food stalls and a drive-in movie.

• If you want a respite from the sun, check out Waterslide Mania at Snowplanet, Silverdale, with slides ranging in length from 80m-16m.

• The Auckland Harbour Bridge will be lit up to celebrate Auckland's birthday from Friday-Monday (9pm-midnight).

• Mission Bay art and craft market, Selwyn Reserve, from 10am on Monday.

SPORT

• The New Zealand Bloodstock Karaka Million race day held at Ellerslie from 3pm on Saturday.

• The TQ Midget North Island Championship and Heritage Shield will be raced at Western Springs on Saturday from 6pm.

• Motorbike riders can take to Pukekohe Park's track as part of its MotoTT trackday on Saturday from 7.30am-4.30pm.

• The V8 Super Modified Dirt Cup is run at Waikaraka Park from 7pm on Saturday.

• 3x3 Street Basketball Tournament at Victoria Park on Sunday from 9am.

• New Zealand Breakers host the Brisbane Bullets at Spark Arena on Sunday night.

MARKET DAYS

• Silverdale Village Market, Silverdale Hall, on Saturday from 8am.

• Matakana Village Farmers Market, village market square, from 8am on Saturday.

• Auckland Eastern Market, Auckland Netball Centre, St Johns, from 7am on Sunday.

• Clevedon Market Day at Clevedon Showgrounds from 8.30am-1pm on Sunday.

WEATHER

The weather is expected to play ball for holiday-makers during the long weekend.

While those that hit the road on Friday might encounter some showers, weather for the remaining three days looks good, with sunny, partly cloudy, conditions forecast and highs expected of up to 26C.

• For more information visit:

www.regatta.org.nz

seeport.co.nz/#information

www.aucklandnz.com/visit/events

www.aucklandbuskersfestival.co.nz