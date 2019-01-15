A 26-year-old woman is due in court after a group of travellers caused trouble across Auckland and Hamilton.

The woman, from England, has been on a supposed two-week trip of a lifetime tour of New Zealand with her now infamous family.

She is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court this morning charged with theft after a series of alleged complaints from businesses in both cities.

Family member John Johnson told the Herald yesterday they were all from England, not Ireland, as had been widely reported.

The family also denied not paying for food at restaurants with Johnson instead claiming that his grandfather was the 10th richest man in England.

British tourist John Johnson packs up his family's belongings after checking out of an Auckland Hotel on Monday. Photo / NZME

But police and Immigration officials caught up with the group after a complaint of their behaviour by staff at Burger King Te Rapa, Hamilton.

One staff member said they had been a nuisance earlier in the morning, complaining about food, wanting replacement burgers before returning later in the day and walking through the drive-through.

Shortly afterwards they were stopped by police in the suburb of Harrowfield when officers found that two young children in their car were not in appropriate car seats.

A family member was then taken by police to The Warehouse to buy two seats.