The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has no immediate plans to send any more staff on a course with a security firm which offered to teach social media skills such as setting up fake profiles and creating back stories for them.

The Herald revealed last week that the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) had a $112,000 contract with Wellington company ZX Security Ltd to provide staff training in advanced social media skills.

MBIE confirmed last week that about 70 staff had taken the course but none had taken up optional modules that included harvesting information from social networks, creating fake profiles and back-stories and creating dossiers on people and groups.

A spokesperson said today MBIE was reviewing its social media training arrangements and while that was underway did not intend sending any further staff on the course.

Advertisement

The ministry was also preparing a briefing for Government ministers on its use of social media for verification and investigation purposes, the spokesperson said.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones, who was duty minister last week, was perturbed by news of the course.

"Kiwis should be able to go about their daily business without the fear of bureaucrats peering into their social media," he said.

But he said such training may be useful in areas such as immigration cases.