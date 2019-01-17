Jarryd Davidson was a young man who lived life to the fullest.

The 24-year-old was a talented sportsman with a wide group of close friends that stretched across the country and abroad.

He died tragically when the car he was driving collided with a bus in Meadowbank on Saturday.

Police said at the time it appeared the car had been speeding and crossed the centre line on a blind corner, before crashing head-on with the bus.

Davidson had attended school in Palmerston North before going on to complete a Bachelor of Sports Science at the University of Otago in 2016.

The 24-year-old had always excelled in rugby and cricket.

A family spokesman, Craig Nash, told the Herald the "sport mad" young man had loved working at the Remuera Golf club, in Auckland, especially because of the people there.

Nash shared the following statement on behalf of Davidson's family.

"Our family and friends are in shock at the passing of Jarryd.

"He was a young man who lived a full life with so much more to look forward to, and now tragically taken too young.

"He is a kind and loving young man who has amassed a large group of close friends.

"While struggling to come to terms with the tragedy, we are completely overwhelmed by the support and tributes that are flowing through from all around NZ and the world.

"We appreciate the compassion and support from everyone through this incredibly difficult week."

Nine people were injured in the crash on Saturday, including five children.

A bystander who was the first to respond has previously told the Herald there was nothing he could do to save Davidson.

An obituary published in the Manawatu Standard said the young man was adored by his family, respected by many who called him an "amazing mate".

Before playing rugby at Grammar TEC, Davidson played for the Southern Rugby Football Club (SRFC) in the Magpies Colts for three years.

SRFC shared the sad news on Facebook.

"Jarryd made a huge contribution to our club and wore the Magpie jersey with pride," the post read.

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, in particular, his parents Karen and Mark.

"Jarryd made many friends during his time at SRFC and they are all mourning the loss of their great mate.

"Once a Magpie, Always a Magpie."

Family and friends from around the world are preparing to celebrate Davidson's life tomorrow.