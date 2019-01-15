A cyclist who was seriously injured in a car crash in Ohope has died.

Police named the cyclist as Max Kerrison, who was 69 years old and lived in the area.

Kerrison was involved in a collision with a car on West End Rd in Ohope, in the eastern Bay of Plenty, on Saturday.

He was taken to Whakatane Hospital with serious injuries. Police said he died at the hospital yesterday.

"Police extend their sympathies to Mr Kerrison's family and friends at this difficult time," a spokesperson said.