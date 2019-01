A man involved in a crash between a car and a bicycle at Ōhope yesterday remains in a critical condition in Whakatāne Hospital.

St John sent two ambulances to the scene at 12.22pm.

12/01/19 12:22: Traffic incident in Ohope. 1 patient to Whakatane Hospital. https://t.co/Zh2oZqlu0o — St John (@StJohnAlerts) January 12, 2019

A police media spokeswoman confirmed the crash involved a car, and it happened on West End Road near Villis Glade, in the beach carpark.

At midday today a Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokeswoman confirmed the man remains in a critical condition in Whakatāne Hospital.