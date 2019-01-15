Police are responding to an incident in central Wellington.

A police spokesman said an incident occurred on Dixon St this morning and officers were working to establish what had happened.

He could not say what the incident was related to.

A number of police vehicles and officers could be seen on the street, with a cordon across the Dixon St flats.

Advertisement

Residents on Dixon St were unaware of what sparked the police presence.

One woman said she saw a fire truck and ambulance earlier in the day, and asked paramedics what had happened. They told her they could not say anything.

One man said he saw police taking photos on the veranda of the block of flats.

More to come.