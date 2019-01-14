Friends are rallying to support the mother of two "beautiful boys" who died in a fiery crash in Christchurch following a police pursuit.

Glen and Craig, aged 16 and 13 respectively, were brothers. Brooklyn Taylor, 13, was also killed in the crash.

The three teenagers were in a car fleeing from police late on Sunday night when they ran over police spikes and crashed into a tree before the wreck burst into flames.

A "good friend" of the brothers' mother, Juanita Rose, set up a Givealittle page.

"My good friend Juanita has just lost both of her beautiful boys in a tragic accident," the page said.

"As a single mother who is struggling to cope with in unimaginable loss, I would like to make her stress a little easier to bare by taking away the burden of paying to bury her sons."

The burnt-out wreckage of the car. Photo / Police

The page was set up Monday night and had raised over $1500 by Tuesday morning.

In a post on Facebook, the sister of Glen and Craig said it was "hard enough" losing one brother but to lose both "has destroyed me".

"I love you both endlessly. Rest in paradise my angels."

Another user told Brooklyn to "rest easy little man. Ill see you real soon homie stay hard up there your gonna be missed."

Rose told Stuff she was in "severe shock" and called her sons her "babies, my life".

Craig McAllister (left) and older brother Glen McAllister were killed in Sunday night's crash on Blenheim Rd in Christchurch. Photo / Facebook

Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price said a disaster victim identification team would formally identify the teens in the car.

Officers who tried to rescue the trio needed medical attention after the vehicle erupted into what one witness called a "ball of fire".

The officers involved were "absolutely devastated about what happened", Price said.

"These officers did not come to work to do anything other than to keep our community safe."

Brooklyn Taylor, 13, was killed in Sunday night's crash on Blenheim Rd in Christchurch. Photo / File

The vehicle was first seen speeding in Christchurch CBD about 11.13pm on Sunday, Price said.

A pursuit was begun but abandoned "very quickly due to the manner of driving by the offending vehicle".

The car crashed after hitting police spikes laid on Blenheim Rd.

The tree the car crashed into after running over police spikes on Blenheim Rd in Christchurch. Photo / Amber Llott

Police Association president Chris Cahill it was a "real tragedy" that would have been "unforeseen" when laying the spikes.

Early reports suggested officers involved had "done everything right".

The Independent Police Conduct Authority and Police have been reviewing the management of instances when drivers flee.

The report was meant to be made public late last year but has been delayed until February.

A police investigation into Sunday's crash was under way.

It was the third fatal crash after a police pursuit in Christchurch in less than two months.

Alexia Noble-Hazelwood, 18, died on November 16. Early on December 5, Dennis Tunnicliffe, 25, and pregnant passenger Renee Percy, 35, were killed after Tunnicliffe sped away from police before crashing into a power pole.