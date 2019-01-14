Wellington's deputy harbourmaster is urging the 200 or so recreational boaties hitting the water for the first time this summer to brush up on local regulations.

Patrick Atwood said there were a couple of hundred new recreational water users in the region's main harbours each year, some with little or no knowledge of the rules.

"These PWCs [personal water craft] are getting cheaper to buy and people are buying one, and then hitting the water with no knowledge whatsoever," he said.

Atwood said if someone were to jump into a Ferrari they should get advice from someone familiar with handling high-powered cars, and jetskis were no different.

"They have a very powerful and potentially lethal machine in their hands.

"We've always got someone on duty so when we get a report that a PWC is doing what it's not supposed to be doing, we send someone out to investigate."

The regulations are mostly common sense, he said, including not to go any more than five knots within 200m of the shore, or within 50m of another boat or swimmer.

"I can only urge caution and common sense."

"We don't really want to spoil people's fun, we want them to do whatever they want to do safely, and not endanger others."

Many of the times PWC users are stopped by harbour rangers, it is to remind them of things such as having a lookout while towing a skier, and wearing lifejackets.

"People don't realise that once you're in the water and you can't stand on anything, putting on a lifejacket is very difficult - in fact, almost impossible."

Atwood also wanted to remind people to have at least two forms of communication with them, and to remember the saying "three to ski", which refers to one operating the PWC, one skiing, and one observing.

"Those are some of the foundational messages just to keep people safe."

A group of jetskiers came under fire last week from locals who believed they got too close to a pod of dolphins swimming around Wellington.

About 30 or 40 dolphins swam around the waters of the capital in the weekend delighting spectators in Oriental Bay and Evans Bay.

Local resident Mark Gee said the people on jetskis "ploughed" through the group of dolphins and split up the pod.

The Wellington City Council recommended any incidents in which wildlife needed a helping hand be reported to the Department of Conservation through the 0800 DOC HOT line.

More information for recreational water users can be found on the Maritime NZ website.