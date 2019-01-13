Kerre McIvor is in the hot seat from today as the new host of Newstalk ZB's 9am-midday radio show.

McIvor, a journalist, author and Herald on Sunday columnist, takes over from Leighton Smith, who had reigned in the coveted time slot for 32 years before stepping down at the end of last year.

• LISTEN LIVE TO KERRE MCIVOR MORNINGS FROM 9AM



This morning McIvor is discussing the rise of vigilante justice after flyers were distributed in West Auckland identifying alleged criminals, the Government's funding boost for rural state highways - and should DNA testing be compulsory.

McIvor has previously hosted Newstalk ZB's afternoon show with Mark Dye and last year hosted a Sunday morning show.

Advertisement

This year Smith starts a new weekly podcast, which will be recorded at NZME's studios.