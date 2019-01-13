Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving three vehicles, one a petrol tanker, on State Highway 1 at Ohakuri.

One person is in a serious condition and a rescue helicopter went to the scene.

St John confirmed two ambulances left for the scene at 7.40am, and a patient was taken to Waikato Hospital.

14/01/19 07:40: Traffic incident in Ohakuri. 1 patient to Waikato Hospital. Helicopter dispatched. https://t.co/V0S5hZfL4P — St John (@StJohnAlerts) January 13, 2019

Just before 9am, Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern shift manager Paul Radden said "the driver of the tanker was trapped, but we have extricated him".

Advertisement

According to the New Zealand Transport Agency Facebook page the highway is closed between Thorpe Rd and Chestnut Rd south of Atiamuri between Taupō and Tokoroa, with a detour via Mokai in place.

SH1 ATIAMURI - ROAD CLOSED - 8:30AM, MON 14 JAN Due to a crash State Highway 1 is NOW CLOSED between Atiamuri and... Posted by NZ Transport Agency Waikato BoP on Sunday, 13 January 2019

A police spokeswoman said the tanker was leaking.