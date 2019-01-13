Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving three vehicles, one a petrol tanker, on State Highway 1 at Ohakuri.
One person is in a serious condition and a rescue helicopter went to the scene.
St John confirmed two ambulances left for the scene at 7.40am, and a patient was taken to Waikato Hospital.
Just before 9am, Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern shift manager Paul Radden said "the driver of the tanker was trapped, but we have extricated him".
Advertisement
According to the New Zealand Transport Agency Facebook page the highway is closed between Thorpe Rd and Chestnut Rd south of Atiamuri between Taupō and Tokoroa, with a detour via Mokai in place.
A police spokeswoman said the tanker was leaking.