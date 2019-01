One man is in a critical condition after an incident involving a car and a bike in Ōhope this afternoon.

St John Ambulance was called to the scene at 12.22pmm a spokeswoman confirmed.

She said two ambulances attended the scene and transferred a male to Whākatane Hospital in critical condition.

A police media spokeswoman confirmed one person was in a critical condition after an incident that involved a car and a bike.

Advertisement

It is believed the incident took place near West End Rd in Ōhope.