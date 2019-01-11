Ten people have been hurt, one seriously, after a bus and a car collided on Gowing Dr in the Auckland suburb of Meadowbank late this morning, St John Ambulance have confirmed.

Two people were initially reported by Fire and Emergency to be trapped after the 11.30am crash on Gowing Dr, in the Auckland suburb of Meadowbank.

St John tweeted the injured included one person who was seriously hurt and one who had moderate injuries. Eight others had minor injuries.

The seriously injured person had been taken to Auckland Hospital. The others had been taken to "various destinations", they tweeted.

A police spokeswoman said initial reports suggested the worst injured was in the car.

The Gowing Dr and Cruickshank Cres intersection was closed, she said.

Fire and Emergency's northern shift manager Colin Underdown said two fire trucks from St Heliers had been sent to help, along with heavy rescue team from Papatoetoe.