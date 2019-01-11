One person has been seriously hurt and three others have moderate injuries after a crash in Hanmer Springs early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said one vehicle was involved and the crash occurred on Amuri Ave, near Hanmer Springs Rd, just after 2am.

The injured were taken to Christchurch Hospital. The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

The incident followed a multi-car crash that killed one and injured four others in South Auckland last night.

Four cars were involved in the crash on State Highway 1 in the suburb of Takanini just after 10pm.

Two of the injured were last night in a serious condition, while two others had minor to moderate injuries.