One person has been seriously hurt and three others have moderate injuries after a crash in Hanmer Springs early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said one vehicle was involved and the crash occurred on Amuri Ave, near Hanmer Springs Rd, just after 2am.

The injured were taken to Christchurch Hospital. The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.

The incident followed a multi-car crash that killed one and injured four others in South Auckland last night.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Four cars were involved in the crash on State Highway 1 in the suburb of Takanini just after 10pm.

Two of the injured were last night in a serious condition, while two others had minor to moderate injuries.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

One dead, four injured, in South Auckland crash

11 Jan, 2019 10:32pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

One seriously injured after car rolls near Kawerau

11 Jan, 2019 3:23pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Eight people injured in two-car crash in Pukekohe

11 Jan, 2019 11:46am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Person trapped after car crashes into retirement village

10 Jan, 2019 1:47pm
Quick Read