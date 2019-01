More than a dozen firefighters remain at the scene of a house fire in Dunedin this morning.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Daryl Ball said they were alerted to the fire in Beechworth St, North East Valley fire at 5.15am.

No one was hurt, but the house was "well-involved" when firefighters from the Willowbank, Dunedin, Roslyn and St Kilda stations arrived.

The fire was now under control, Ball said.

Firefighters were still at the scene at 6.45am.