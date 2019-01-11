Two people scrambled on to the roof of their car after it accidentally drove into the sea and sank near Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The car, reportedly a black SUV, bobbed in the water then floated submerged up to its windows before disappearing beneath the surface.

The incident happened when the vehicle careered off the edge of a car park at a public reserve in Northcote Point.

No one was injured in the incident at Sulphur Beach Reserve, which is believed to have happened when the driver accidentally missed the brake pedal.

Advertisement

Police and tow truck crews are at the scene with the owners of the car but the car has almost completely sunk below the harbour waters.

The car park at the reserve has no railing preventing cars from driving off the edge.

It is unclear at this stage how tow truck teams will retrieve the car.

Witness Gary Cross said he had heard the driver accidentally missed the brake pedal and went off a ramp into the water.

The incident happened about 1.50pm, he said.

The car initially floated, being submerged up to its windows.

Cross said he understood the man and woman inside the black SUV managed to escape by climbing out the windows.

They then stayed on the roof of the car before they were called to swim to shore.

Cross said he was fishing from the car park and didn't hear the initial splash as the car went into the water.

He first noticed when he saw a black object floating out of the corner of his eye.

Then about a minute later, water flowed through the open windows and the car submerged quickly.

The SUV had by that time floated about 60m offshore and maybe 120m from where it slipped into the water, Cross said.

The back end of the car can be seen just poking above the harbour waters.

Cross said it was very lucky the couple had wound their windows down before the car went into the water.

More to come.