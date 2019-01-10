A Dunedin cyclist says it is a miracle no-one was killed or injured when a motorist crossed the centre line and allegedly drove at a group of riders on the Taieri Plain.

GoPro footage of the Wednesday night incident shows a grey Ford Ranger crossing the centre line at speed as it nears a peloton of riders in Allanton Rd, as the driver continuously honks the horn and comes within less than a metre of colliding with a rider.

The rider who supplied the video said it was one of a series of incidents she had experienced in the area, and believed the level of anger directed towards Dunedin cyclists continued to rise.

She regularly rode with a group of road cyclists in the area. The group had just turned into Allanton Rd from Granton Rd, heading towards Outram, when they heard the extended blare of a horn.

Advertisement

"The guy was going at least 80 or 90kmh, he crossed the centre line, hand on the horn the whole way, and just proceeded to drive that way for about 50 or 60m"

"Riders scattered as far over to the left as possible ... It was definitely intentional.

"It's a miracle nobody was hurt or killed."

The vehicle's registration plate had been noted and the footage was supplied to police.

The rider said she had experienced several frightening incidents on the Taieri, but had never seen anyone intentionally cross the centre line.

"Usually they come from behind and buzz you ... so close you can reach out and touch the car."

She called for patience and mutual respect on city roads.

"I don't think anything warrants a person using their car as a weapon."