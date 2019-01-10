Police are searching for a child who has gone missing in the water at Raglan this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of the missing child around 3.35pm.

She said there was limited information about the incident other than it was near Wainui Rd in Raglan.

St John spokeswoman Ngaire Jones said an ambulance was on scene and the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter is also attending.

According to Metservice, Raglan Bar's high tide was at 1.47pm. Wave height is forecast at 1.8 metres and the sea temperature at 21C.

Further south at Manu Bay, the wave height is at 1.6 metres.