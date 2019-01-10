A staff member at a Wellington retirement village is seriously injured after a car crashed through the building she was in, trapping her under debris.

The woman has fractures to both her ankles as well as contusions on her face and leg after the car ploughed through the side of the building, crossing a hallway and ending in the laundry.

The crash happened shortly before 1.30pm at Village at the Park in Berhampore.

The driver, a member of the public who was visiting her husband at the retirement village, is believed to have suffered a medical event, during which she hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

Advertisement

"The vehicle has actually gone through the outer wall and into our laundry," communications manager Tristan Saunders said.

The staff member was in the laundry at the time and was pinned under debris from the building.

"It's a very unfortunate accident that's occurred," Saunders said.

The driver, who has no memory of the crash, was being treated for shock, and the staff member has been taken to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit will investigate the incident.