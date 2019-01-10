One person is trapped after a car crashed into a Wellington retirement village.

The severity of the crash is not yet clear, but a Fire and Emergency shift manager said firefighters had just arrived on scene at Village at the Park in Berhampore.

He said a car had crashed into a building but there was little information on injuries.

He did not believe the incident was "major".

A police spokeswoman said one person was trapped in the car and was initially assessed as being in a serious condition. The driver is out of the car and there are currently no reports of other injuries.

Police were called to the scene just before 1.30pm.

An employee at Village at the Park would not comment as the incident was ongoing.

More to come.