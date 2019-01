A fire is ripping through vegetation in the Waitākere Ranges near Karekare, west of Auckland city.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were notified about the fire shortly after 7.23pm.

He said two crews are currently attending the fire, away from any roads, one from Karekare and the other from Piha.

There is limited information about the fire, the spokesman said, but a helicopter might be tasked with assisting ground crews he said.

Advertisement