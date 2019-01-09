Key Points:
Auckland's Eden Park is facing an uncertain future as mounting financial pressures put at risk its ability to host All Black tests and other major events. The situation is so bad a senior council source told the Herald that Eden Park is referred to internally as being "bankrupt". A report by consultants EY paints a bleak financial outlook for the city's major stadium, saying revenue is falling and there is no money for new turf, floodlights and big video screens needed for big occasions. This year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, resulting in the loss of one of two lucrative All Black tests, only two of the usual four cricket internationals and other revenue challenges mean the park's guardians will not have enough money to pay interest costs of about $1.5m this year, said the consultants.
Eden Park is an important sporting venue in Auckland, but I don't think ratepayers will want council to hand over millions and millions of ratepayer dollars to Eden ParkWhat's more, EY said Eden Park's cash flow is not expected to improve over the two following years to meet interest payments on loans of about $47m to ASB Bank. Other problems plaguing the park have been the poor performance of the Blues rugby franchise, falling membership numbers, corporate boxes not being renewed and restrictions on evening events and concerts at Eden Park, the report said. The report into the Eden Park Trust 's financial position was commissioned by Auckland Council last September and delivered to council a month later. Councillors were provided with a copy of the report at a confidential meeting in December. Mayor Phil Goff said the financial position of Eden Park is serious. For several years, Eden Park has kept its head above water by being able to pay interest on its loans but not being able to put any money aside for future work - known as depreciation costs - which has led to deficits of between $4.5m and $8m. EY said this meant a 10-year, $62.8m maintenance plan has no funding for things like new floodlights ($5.6m), turf ($3.5m), north, west and south stand maintenance ($12.2m) and super screens ($6m). Over the next decade, the park could run up further losses of $80m, EY said.