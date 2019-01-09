Police are seeking witnesses to a shooting at a campsite in Ngawi, South Wairarapa.

The incident happened on the evening of December 16 last year and resulted in a man being shot in the leg.

A vehicle arrived at the Ngawi campground about 10.30pm where at least three male occupants confronted the 46-year-old victim, police said.

After a short verbal altercation a shot was fired by one of the group and the victim received a bullet wound to his thigh.

Advertisement

"We have made good progress and are confident that we will identify those responsible, but we still require some further assistance from the public," Detective Sergeant Bill van Woerkom said.

Police specifically want to hear from three witnesses who were staying at the campground that day.

They are a young German man travelling with two others who are believed to be working in the region. They may be traveling in a white van.

Please contact Masterton Police on (06) 370 0300 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote file number 181217/9211.