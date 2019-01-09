A man has been arrested and charged in relation to an aggravated robbery of the Te Ngae Rd BP station.

Rotorua CIB Detective Leonie Smith said police executed a number of search warrants this morning in relation to the robbery on December 10.



A 33-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.



A second man, 39, will also appear on unrelated matters.



A firearm used in the robbery has not been recovered and police inquiries are continuing.



Police would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Lynmore Junction/Isles Rd area about 2am on December 10.



If you can help, please call Rotorua police on (07) 349 9400. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.