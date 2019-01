State Highway 1 is closed at Putaruru, South Waikato, following a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash just south of Whites Rd, around 12.50pm.

The road will be closed and motorists are asked to avoid travelling this route if at all possible.

NZ Transport Agency said the crash is causing significant congestion in the area.

Putaruru is a small town in the South Waikato District, about 40km southeast of Cambridge.