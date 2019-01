A burst water main in the Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington has seen hundreds of litres of water spill across a busy highway.

Auckland Transport has advised motorists to exercise extra caution at the junction of Ellerslie-Panmure Highway and Lunn Ave due to the burst water main, which was reported at 12.15pm.

Contractors were en route for repairs and the road will remain open as works are carried out.

It was not yet clear how long repairs would take.

