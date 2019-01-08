A crash between two cars and a bus in central Auckland has been described as "too fast too furious" by a witness.

Victoria Chellew was walking along Ponsonby Rd this afternoon when she saw a Jeep smash into the side of a Prius, after trying to overtake a bus.

"It looked like the Jeep was purposefully trying to hit the Prius, and then all of a sudden the Prius turned left down Douglas St and took off, then the Jeep sped off after it."

Chellew said the Prius got "pretty bunged-up" during the altercation, while the bus also received damage to its front bumper.

"It had to stop and let everyone off in front of Ponsonby Central," she said.

"Everyone was shocked at what had just happened because it's not something you see on Ponsonby Rd. It was really weird."

A police spokesman said police received reports of a crash at the intersection of Douglas St and Ponsonby Rd, in Ponsonby, at 3.30pm today.

The crash involved two cars and a bus. The two cars left the scene after the crash, he said.

Police inquires are ongoing.

The Herald has approached Auckland Transport for comment.