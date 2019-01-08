A 13-month-old toddler who drowned in a ditch near a farmhouse at Ashburton has been named as Grace Marie Griffin.

Emergency services were called to a Maronan Valetta Rd address at about 5.20pm on Sunday.

Senior Sergeant Matt Emery of Ashburton Police earlier said the girl was found unresponsive in a body of water.

"The girl was flown to Christchurch Hospital, however she later died," Emery said.

Police extended their condolences to the family and said an investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing.

"Everything is leading towards an absolute tragic accident at this stage and the matter will ultimately be referred to the coroner," Emery earlier told Stuff.