Police are investigating a suspicious approach to a teenage girl on Auckland's North Shore involving a man with two discoloured front teeth.

The incident happened around 6pm on January 2, on Porritt Ave in Chatswood.

Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said a male driving a white SUV approached a 16-year-old girl and asked for directions.

He then began asking her inappropriate questions, opened the passenger door and asked her to get in.

Advertisement

A social media post this week by the teen's grandmother described the incident as "an attempt to abduct my 16-year-old granddaughter".

"She was walking onto Porritt Ave coming from Mokoia bus stop in Birkenhead," the post read.

"The guy was in a white Nissan SUV with plate numbers first three digits KYG. Back car seats had a plastic covering.

"She unfortunately did not get the entire number plate - so if you know of anyone of this description driving a white Nissan SUV - it is late model car, please contact the North Shore Police or PM me.

"Let's get this guy. Someone must know who he is."

McNeill praised the young woman for quickly walking off and telling her parents, who reported the matter to police.

"Police said because of her quick thinking, reflexes and fighting back she scared him off," the grandmother posted.

Police are now appealing to the public for information relating to the incident.

The male is described as Caucasian, aged between 35 to 45, of slim build with black hair and two discoloured front teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waitemata Police on 09 839 0697.