If your partner's wedding-ring finger is looking suspiciously bare after a trip to the beach, a Waiheke Island finder may be able to help you out.

An inscribed ring that appears to be a gold wedding band was found at Waiheke's Palm Beach on Saturday.

The inscription reads: "A&J 21/06/2008."

"Hoping we can reunite it with their owners A&J," Amanda Pipe posted on Facebook.

"They will have celebrated their 10 yr anniversary last year, married 21-Jun-2008. Anyone know them?"