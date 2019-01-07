An American tourist has been charged with assault with reckless disregard after allegedly punching a local man in the face in Queenstown.

The 31-year-old, who arrived in the resort on Thursday, allegedly attacked a 28-year-old Queenstown man on Searle Lane, about 4am on Saturday.

Sergeant Kate Pirovano, of Queenstown, described it as a "coward's punch'', which left the man unconscious and could have killed him.

Pirovano said CCTV footage showed the attack was unprovoked as the victim was eating a bag of chips at the time.

He was taken to hospital for a brief check-up but was soon discharged.

The alleged offender was located and arrested within an hour after officers checked CCTV footage of the area.

The attack was serious and had the potential to cause injury or death, she said.

"A man was killed years ago outside the taxi stand by one punch ... it can be life changing."

He was due to appear in court today.

Meanwhile, there were also two crashes on the resort's roads over the weekend.

A crash involving a car and another vehicle towing a boat on State Highway 6, near Lake Hayes, was reported about 11.20am on Saturday.

The road was temporarily blocked and no injuries were reported.

A 27-year-old man was charged with careless driving for allegedly crossing the centre line before the collision.

He was due to appear in court today.

The second collision took place on Frankton Rd yesterday and caused temporary traffic queues.

A 29-year-old man was given a written traffic warning after crashing into another car.

Sgt Pirovano said it was important for motorists to remember to "keep safe on the roads'' after the busy holiday period.

"There are lots of children about on the roads, so keep speeds down.''