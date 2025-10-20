Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

ACC paid out $92m to people who didn’t receive medical treatment on time

RNZ
3 mins to read

ACC has paid $92.7m to more than 1100 people for delayed or missed medical treatment since 2020.

ACC has paid $92.7m to more than 1100 people for delayed or missed medical treatment since 2020.

By Rowan Quinn of RNZ

ACC has paid out $92.7 million in roughly five years to people who haven’t received medical treatment on time.

More than 1100 people were covered but that number did not reveal the full extent of those who missed out on care

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save