Patient Voice Aotearoa (PVA) chairman Malcolm Mulholland will be in Gisborne tomorrow, to speak at a public meeting.

Patient Voice Aotearoa (PVA) chairman Malcolm Mulholland says the public health system is in crisis, but the public is not powerless.

Mulholland, on a nationwide tour where he has spoken to more than 30 communities, is a speaker at Thursday’s public meeting on the state of Gisborne Hospital and healthcare.

The meeting will be held at the House of Breakthrough from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Mulholland said if communities were galvanised and outspoken, more progress would be made.

There needed to be a discussion about “how much we value our public health system”.