A 1-year-old toddler has drowned in a ditch near a farmhouse at Ashburton in the South Island.

Emergency services were called to a Maronan Valetta Rd address at about 5.20pm on Sunday.

Senior Sergeant Matt Emery of Ashburton Police said the girl was found unresponsive in a body of water.

"The girl was flown to Christchurch Hospital, however she later died," Emery said.

Emery said police extended their sympathies to the girl's family at this difficult time.

Police revisited the scene on Monday morning, and WorkSafe had been advised of the toddler's death.

"An investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing," Emery added.