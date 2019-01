A person is dead following a farm bike crash on a private South Canterbury property.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of a serious crash on private property in Milford, about 25km north of Timaru, at around 5pm on Sunday.

"One person died following a farm bike crash," she said.

The death has been referred to the coroner, the spokeswoman said.

The Serious Crash Unit examination is investigating and WorkSafe has been advised, police said.