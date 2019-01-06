Armed police are responding to an incident in West Auckland after reports of a man aiming a firearm at the Eagle police helicopter.

Cordons are in place at the scene on Red Hills Rd in Taupaki and police are asking motorists to avoid travelling through the area.

Police are currently speaking with the people involved, a spokeswoman said.

"When officers arrived, a person walked out of a different address and presented a firearm at the helicopter flying overhead," the spokeswoman said.

A person commenting on a local Facebook group said a family member had left the cordon area at 5.30am but had to be questioned by police and have their vehicle searched before being allowed out.

Another resident posted: "Something major, Nixon road shut by cops at the top of the hill down to Taupaki, lots of police, ambulance and tv news there."

Inspector Kerry Watson said police were responding to a specific property in rural West Auckland when a person from a neighbouring property reportedly presented a firearm at the police helicopter.

"We were focused on that address… however the police helicopter, whilst flying overhead, saw an individual from a different address come out and present a firearm at the helicopter."

It is understood there has been a police presence at a property on the street since 1am.

More to come.