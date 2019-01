Firefighters from across Hawke's Bay are converging on a forest fire reported in remote country between Napier and Taupo.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the alarm was raised about 5.45pm, and appliances from Napier and Bay View, a tanker from Hastings, and rural fire volunteers from Kotemoari and Te Pohue had been called in.

Two helicopters were also flying into the area understood to be in the Pohokura district northeast of Te Haroto.