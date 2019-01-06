Despite most people heading back to work tomorrow, the last run of holidaymakers heading home to Auckland has resulted in smooth traffic.

Motorists were warned earlier today to expect heavy traffic heading back into the city as thousands of Kiwis head home from their summer breaks.

According to the NZ Transport Agency, State Highway 1 into Auckland from both the north and south was likely to become busy by 11am and heavily congested between midday and 4pm.

Those coming from the far north were expected to hit the traffic earlier than most as the southbound traffic around Whangarei was tipped to get busy from the early morning and heavily congested around 10am.

However, commuters travelling through Warkworth - one of Northland's most notorious areas for bad traffic - have reported "very little traffic at Warkworth", a clear run heading north, and traffic "moving nicely" southbound as well.

"How surprising... very little traffic at Warkworth. Maybe everybody has decided to leave later," one social media commentator posted.

If you were leaving the Coromandel or Bay of Plenty you were also warned to expect congested roads along SH25 from 10am.

Although, like Auckland, commuters reported moderate traffic that was "flowing great".

One social media poster even said it was the "best flow in ages".

Smooth moving traffic on State Highway 1 at Papakura early on Sunday evening. Photo / NZTA

Despite the amicable holiday traffic, a person died following a crash between Rotorua and Taupō this afternoon.

Police have confirmed a driver involved in a two-car crash on Broadlands Rd, near Reporoa, did not survive.

The other driver has been taken to Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition. They were rescued by firefighters after being trapped in the wreck of the vehicle.

Police have closed the stretch of Broadlands Rd near East Rd while the Serious Crash Unit investigates. Diversions are in place.

A police media spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the collision at 4.05pm.

A two-car crash also temporarily blocked State Highway 1 in Lichfield, South Waikato this afternoon.

A police spokesman said police received a call at 2.18pm about the crash near the Fonterra Lichfield plant.

One person suffered possible neck injures and was being attended to by ambulance staff, he said.

The southbound lane was blocked for a time but reopened at 2.53pm.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was transported in a moderate condition to Tokoroa Hospital.