A highway between Rotorua and Taupō is closed following a serious crash this afternoon.

Two cars have crashed on Broadlands Rd, near the farming community of Reporoa.

A police media spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the collision at 4.05pm and "it looks pretty serious".

The police Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Diversions are in place and police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.