The baby boy who suffered "non-accidental" injuries at his Tauranga home remains in a serious condition in Auckland's Starship Hospital.

Police are investigating how the three-week-old baby suffered serious injuries following an incident in Welcome Bay on December 30. Detectives have since been speaking with people living nearby as part of their inquiries. More here.

Today, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner of Tauranga CIB said: "Police continue to investigate an incident in which a three-week old baby received serious non-accidental injuries.

"The baby remains at Starship Hospital in a serious condition.

"We urge anyone with information that may assist in this investigation to contact Tauranga police on 07 577 4300."

