Air New Zealand has cleared a backlog of Samoa-bound passengers that was caused by an issue with runway lights at Faleolo International Airport in Apia.

Two Air NZ flights - one from Auckland to Apia yesterday afternoon, and the return journey - were cancelled.

A company spokesperson said today: "Air New Zealand customers affected by the two flight cancellations yesterday have been accommodated on our afternoon service today which was upgauged from an A320 aircraft to a larger Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

"The flight departed Auckland a short time ago," the spokesperson said at 4.20pm.

The company referred inquiries about the lights to the airport.

The person who answered the phone there said the official who could speak about the issue was unavailable until Monday.