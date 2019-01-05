For many, the back-to-work blues are already kicking in - even before stepping back into the office.

As many Kiwis go back to work on Monday, Sunday could be the last real chance to see out the summer holiday with a bang.

Looking for something to do but don't know what? Here are the best ideas on how to entertain you and your family before life swings back into reality.

GO TO THE BEACH

Yes, duh, I know its obvious, but why not spend that final day working on that tan or diving into the waves?

For Aucklanders, Piha north and Bethells on the rugged West Coast have the best water quality of the city's beaches.

And as for the most popular Auckland spots, anecdotally, Takapuna, Mission Bay, St Heliers and Cheltenham and regionally Orewa, Long Bay, Tāwharanui and Maraetai take the cake.

If you fancy taking your kids on a free thrill-seeking adventure, head down to Bethells Lake Dunes and race down the steep sand hills armed with a boogie board or a simple cardboard box.

Head down to Bethells Lake Dunes and race down the sand hills on a boogie board or cardboard box. Photo / File

For the rest of the country, you could give one of New Zealand's top 10 beaches a roll of the dice if the weather is looking primo!

THE GREAT FOODIE HOLIDAY: 2018 AUCKLAND's BEST EATS

What do you mean you're still full from Christmas dinner? Our best eats guide will get your taste buds tingling again. Photo / File

If you still have room in your tummy from Christmas and feel like giving the taste buds one last treat before work, try one of our picks of the best eats in Auckland from 2018.

We cover everything from the best fish and salad bowl to the best pancakes and chicken.

From foreign delicacies to local delights and desserts, there's bound to be an eatery that'll make your taste buds dance.

SMASH BACK A DELICIOUS ICE CREAM

Try our top tips for a great ice cream. Photo / File

Nothing says Kiwi summer like an ice-cream. Try one of our favourites.

SHAKESPEARE AT AUCKLAND'S POP UP GLOBE

Take in some Shakespeare at the Pop-Up Globe. Photo / File

Watch a show at Ellerslie Racecourse's Pop-Up Globe. The Taming of the Shrew is on at 2pm and Richard III is on at 7pm. Tickets start at $37.

WATCH THE CIRCUS

Cirque Grande is on its first tour of New Zealand and is currently at Westgate in west Auckland. Tomorrow there are two shows, one at 3pm and one at 6pm. Tickets start from $20.

GIZZY'S GIANT OUTDOOR NATURAL WATERSLIDE

Gisborne's giant outdoor natural water slide provides plenty of thrills. Photo / File

Feeling fearless? Try Gisborne's giant outdoor natural water slide.

The waterslide is the ultimate play area for the true adrenaline junkie.

Visitors to the Rere rockslide in Gisborne are in for a boost of adrenaline and social media is only helping boost its popularity, as people share their photos and videos of the action-packed descent.

"This place is home for us so we love coming here every summer. The kids have such a good time," a TripAdvisor user said about the rockslide. "Take the bbq and picnic and make a full day of it. You will not be disappointed."

DISNEY'S ALADDIN

Take the kids - or relive your own childhood - at Disney's Aladdin - The Musical at The Civic Theatre in Auckland. There are two shows tomorrow, at 1pm and 6.30pm.

EVLIS IN THE PARK

See Elvis. Well see a version of him at Henderson's Cranwell Park from 11am. Elvis in the Park is celebrating 20 years.

GO MARKET SHOPPING

Head to a market. Auckland has so many to choose from tomorrow morning, including in Clevedon, Manurewa and St Johns.

NETFLIX BINGE

If the outdoors isn't your thing and you have missed your regular TV shows during the holiday period, why not dive onto the couch and press the on button!

IMPRESS FAMILY AND FRIENDS WITH YOUR COOKING

In an entertaining mood? Invite friends or family over and wow them with one (of more) of our holiday recipes.

READ A BOOK

Curl up in the sun with a good book. Here are the top sellers for the last decade.

PLAN YOUR NEXT HOLIDAY

Beat the post-holiday blues by booking your next one straight away. Photo / File

Got the post-holiday blues? Plan your next trip so you have something to work towards as you count down the days 'til your next holiday.

Here are our best-of travel destinations for 2018.

IF ALL ELSE FAILS...

Crawl up into a ball and mentally prepare yourself for work.