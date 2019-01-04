Two young tourists are back on the road, thanks to some helpful Kiwis, after a car crash temporarily derailed their summer roady.

The two women crashed their car earlier this week on State Highway 1, in the Manawatu-Wanganui region, after swerving to avoid loose items dropped by another vehicle.

A police spokesperson confirmed Central District Highway Patrol officers attended the crash.

The pair had been heartbroken that the crash might have brought their New Zealand road trip to a close, the spokesperson said.

However, witnesses came to the rescue, checking the women were okay, and offering them beds in Palmerston North for the night.

The driver responsible for the crash paid the women the cost of the wrecked car, and another witness called a car-dealer and arranged a new vehicle for them to drive.

Other bystanders donated travelling gear and booked ferry tickets for the pair.

The police spokesperson thanked everyone involved for helping show New Zealand was a great place to be.

"All of this was done overnight," the spokesperson said.

"The attending officer took off time the next day to make sure they were sorted."